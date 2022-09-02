Stadia Changelog: ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ announced as September Pro lineup arrives

Ben Schoon

- Sep. 2nd 2022 1:00 pm PT

assassin's creed mirage
Google Stadia just released its Pro lineup for September 2022, bringing one more new title to the platform. But the bigger news was around Ubisoft, which confirmed that “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” is the next installment of the franchise.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Fridayand don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New Games on Stadia

Just one new game arrived on Stadia this week, as Tri6: Infinite game with September’s Pro lineup. Other titles included in this month’s Pro offering include Overcooked, Spiritfarer, and PJ Masks, all of which were already available on Stadia.

Without Pro, Tri6: Infinite costs just $7.99.

Google has added 48 new games to Stadia in 2022. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promised at least 100 new games during 2022 – which is impossible at this current rate, unless there are dozens of releases in the coming weeks.

Games coming to Stadia

On that note, a few new games were confirmed to be coming to Stadia this week. Outright Games confirmed that JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party would be coming to Stadia, but there’s no firm release date yet.

Meanwhile, Legacy Games, the publisher for Adam Wolfe, casually confirmed on its website that two more games are coming to Google Stadia and will be Pro titles. Twin Mind and Looking for… Aliens! are both coming to Stadia, but there’s no timeline in place just yet.

Updates

Assassin’s Creed ‘Mirage’ announced, reveal coming next week

The next Assassin’s Creed game, “Mirage,” has been officially confirmed by Ubisoft. Following a leak of the game, Ubisoft took to Twitter to confirm the title’s existence and tease a bigger reveal on September 10.

Not a whole lot is known about Assassin’s Creed Mirage just yet, but the game is expected to be led by Basim Ibn Ishaq, a supporting character from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game is expected to be set in 9th century Baghdad, as Ubisoft’s tweet seems to confirm, and focus on stealth elements in a smaller world.

There’s no explicit confirmation of whether or not Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be coming to Stadia, but given Ubisoft’s track record of support for Google’s platform, it seems like a given.

Want to play Stadia on the Steam Deck?

Our Andrew Romero published an in-depth guide this week on how to play Google Stadia on the Valve Steam Deck, complete with working controls. By default, the Steam Deck can only play Stadia with mouse controls, but this guide walks you through the process of getting everything working properly.

Dead by Daylight Resident Evil expansion

Dead by Daylight this week released an expansion that brings Resident Evil-themed content into the game including Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers as playable survivors, and a new killer in Albert Wesker.

Rainbow Six Siege is free on Stadia through next week

From September 1 through September 8, Ubisoft is offering Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for free. You don’t need Stadia Pro, just a Stadia account. You can play the game by clicking this link.

