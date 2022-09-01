[Update: Claim now] Google adds four Stadia Pro games for September 2022, including Overcooked!

September 2022 brings four games to Stadia Pro in a decrease from last month, which just added a seventh title today.

Update 9/1: The September 2022 games — Tri6: Infinite, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Spiritfarer, and PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Thursday, September 1 will see all the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with “New to Stadia Pro” title Tri6: Infinite ($7.99).

Race in a futuristic, Tron-inspired, endless race track that will test your driving mettle. While the first few levels may be smooth driving, the later levels will ramp up in difficulty. Soon, players will be greeted by generated obstacles that appear at a maddening pace. Tunnels, lasers, sharp turns, and opponents are just some challenges that players have to navigate through.

The other three games are existing to the platform: Overcooked! All You Can Eat ($39.99), Spiritfarer ($29.99), and PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night ($39.99).

This restaurant simulator throws you into the cooking chaos right away. Players will use teamwork to serve as many dishes as they can to satisfy hungry customers before the timer runs out. Friendships and relationships will be put to the test, as you’ll quickly find out how well you work (or mess up!) with your teammates in intense moments to overcome each cooking challenge.

Players assume the role of a ferry-master that sends off spirits on a final, memorable journey on a ship before their transition to the afterlife.

Follow superheroes Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko in PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night! as they protect the city from evil-doers. Our protagonists will face off against the villains: Romeo, Luna Girl, and Night Ninja, who are trying to take over the world.

This month sees six claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro: Adam Wolfe, Darksiders Genesis, Darkwood, Dawn of the Monsters, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, and Wave Break.

As such, the count stands at 51 titles after the additions/subtractions:

HITMAN – The Complete First Season, République, Cake Bash, PHOGS!, Destroy All Humans!, Journey to the Savage Planet, PixelJunk Raiders, Terraria, Kaze and the Wild Masks, OUTRIDERS, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Control Ultimate Edition, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, ARK: Survival Evolved, Merek’s Market, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Wavetale, Wreckfest, Chicken Police – Paint it RED!, Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition, City Legends – The Curse of the Crimson Shadow CE, World War Z: Aftermath, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, Cities: Skylines – Stadia Edition, Deliver Us the Moon, Lake, Deathrun TV, Through the Darkest of Times, Golf with Your Friends, TOHU, Ben 10: Power Trip, Centipede: Recharged, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, Those Who Remain, Worms W.M.D., Roguebook, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Time on Frog Island, Saints Row: The Third™ – Remastered, Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, Shantae Half Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Murder by Numbers, Welcome to Elk, Calico, Yars: Recharged, Tri6: Infinite, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Spiritfarer, and PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro September 2022 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

