Asus opens Zenfone 9 pre-order for $699 in the US on Amazon

Announced for international markets at the end of July, Asus today opened Zenfone 9 pre-orders for the US via Amazon, though there are currently some things to note.

The @ASUSUSA Twitter account said “Zenfone 9 Preorders are OPEN” this morning and that each one “during the month of September a pair of ROG Cetra True Wireless gaming headphones (value $99) will be included for free while supplies last.”

The Asus tweet links to Amazon US, and that’s where the Zenfone 9 caveats begin. Midnight Black and Moonlight White in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration are available directly (“Sold by”) Amazon․com.

However, it’s “Temporarily out of stock” with no ship date provider as seen in the bottom-right corner of the following screenshot:

However, Amazon will direct you to a third-party reseller that does not ship until late October. It’s not clear if Asus sold out of its Amazon inventory already or if there’s another issue related to the pre-order.

We also learn that the aforementioned base model costs $699. Meanwhile, Starry Blue and Sunset Red are not currently available, but 16GB / 256GB is for $799 from that third-party.

Ultimately, it’s best to wait until Amazon.com availability returns. The Zenfone 9 is the “ultra-compact” phone of the season with a 5.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED with front-facing 12MP hole-punch camera. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and features a 50MP main camera, as well as 12MP ultra wide (113 ̊ field of view). Be sure to confirm supported carrier bands before purchasing.

There’s a 4,300 mAh battery with a 30W power adapter (no wireless charging) included in the box, along with a case. Other highlights include a 3.5mm headphone, “IP65/IP68” water resistance, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 12 out of the box, but Android 13 is already in testing.

