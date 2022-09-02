Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds hit $110, OnePlus Nord N20 5G all-time low at $260, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals kick off with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 at $110. Those are joined by another chance to save on the all-new OnePlus Nord N20 5G at $260 as well as some Philips Hue accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Buds 2 deliver flagship specs for less at $110

Joining the other Labor Day savings, Best Buy is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $109.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, these are now down to the best price since Prime Day at $40 off. If you’re not sold on the new Pro 2 models that just launched, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached.

Active noise cancellation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

OnePlus Nord N20 delivers 5G and an OLED screen

Best Buy is now offering the OnePlus Nord N20 5G Android Smartphone for $260, also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at only the second discount to date at $40 off while delivering a match of the all-time low.

Having just launched back in June, the most recent affordable OnePlus handset arrives in the form of the new Nord N20. Backed by 5G connectivity, this smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. You’re also looking at 128GB of storage as well as 6GB of RAM, with the 4500mAh battery being powered by 33W fast charging that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Philips Hue Smart Button starter kits fall to new all-time lows

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Smart Button Starter Kit for $126. Normally fetching $180, this is down to a new all-time low at 30% off and $14 under our previous mention. Delivering everything you need to dive into the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle is centered around three of the Color Ambiance LED smart bulbs.

Pairing with the included Hue Bridge, you’ll be able to control the bulbs from anywhere on top of taking full advantage of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant for voice commands as well as automations within their respective ecosystems. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights.

