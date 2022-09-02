OnePlus 10T pre-orders open today, gets AT&T 5G and Verizon certification [U]

The OnePlus 10T was first announced in early August with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and some killer charging speeds, but it won’t be on sale until the end of September. Today, though, pre-orders for the OnePlus 10T are open.

Starting today, you can put down your pre-order for the OnePlus 10T from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. The $649 smartphone will then ship starting on September 28, unless you manage to score one of OnePlus’ early access sales.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 10T also come with some solid perks.

From OnePlus.com, pre-orders placed before September 8 are eligible for either a free memory upgrade – the 16/256GB model for the same price as the 8/128GB model – or a free case and 80W car charger. After September 8, OnePlus.com will offer the free case and car charger if you pre-order the 16/256GB model, but nothing extra with the base model.

From Amazon or Best Buy, pre-orders for the OnePlus 10T will come with a free memory upgrade throughout the entire pre-order period – September 1 to September 28. That means you’ll get the 16GB RAM/256GB storage model for the same $649 price as the 8GB/128GB model. Normally, that upgrade would cost $100 extra.

Beyond pre-orders, OnePlus is also today announcing AT&T certification for the OnePlus 10T.

This is the first OnePlus smartphone certified to work on AT&T 5G, with the phone now offering both 4G LTE and 5G support on all three major US carriers. It also supports 5G on Telus and Bell in Canada, but is still 4G-only on Rogers and Freedom.

Update 9/2: Verizon has also confirmed that the OnePlus 10T is certified for its network. The phone offers support for both Verizon’s Nationwide 5G (Sub6) network as well as C-Band.

