Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 pick up new watch faces as Tizen updates continue

True to its word, Samsung isn’t giving up on the Galaxy Watch 3 or Active 2. The company is bringing some new Galaxy Watch 5 features in a new Tizen software update for the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2.

This week, Samsung announced a few big changes to several devices. Those changes include the anticipated Android 12L update for the company’s older foldables, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

Beyond that, Samsung sprinkled in some extras for those who still run the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2. A new Tizen update is set to come to the Watch 3 and Active 2 that will bring a couple of watch faces that were featured on the brand-new Galaxy Watch 5. Those watch faces include both Gradient number and Pro analog – both solid-looking watch faces.

Pro analog on Galaxy Watch 5

This new Tizen update doesn’t stop at visuals. Across the board, these users will also see snore detection added to their smartwatches. Snore detection has been a staple on newer Galaxy Watch devices, and it’s great to see it coming to older ones as well. To add to that, ECG and blood pressure monitoring are coming to more regions where it’s been approved, so there’s a chance you’ll see these features hit your device as well if you live in any of the 24 added markets.

While it may seem like a small update, this is a big sign for Samsung users. Last year, the company made a big promise and outlined three years of support for its Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2; that three-year period ends within a year for the Watch 3 and this year for the Active 2. Given that timeline, it’s great to see Samsung living up to it and doling out not only security updates, but also providing quality-of-life updates like the one announced recently.

