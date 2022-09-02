Galaxy Watch 4’s Wear OS 3.5 beta is over, stable update starts rolling out to testers

Samsung has been testing out a new version of Wear OS and its One UI Watch skin for the Galaxy Watch 4 over the past few months, but as of this week, the beta is over and the stable update is right around the corner.

As announced in a forum post, Samsung has ended the One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, which was based on Wear OS 3.5.

This beta program was the first of its kind for Samsung’s Wear OS smartwatches and was designed around testing a bunch of small tweaks and improvements to the company’s Wear OS experience. Some notable improvements surrounded accessibility feature, a QWERTY layout for the stock keyboard, and a revamped watch face picker.

Notably, One UI Watch 4.5 and Wear OS 3.5 run out of the box on the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

With the end of the beta test, Samsung says that no further beta releases will go out and that the company will no longer “provide any official reply to your opinion.” But beta testers are getting slightly early access to the final, stable version. As the folks over at TizenHelp quickly noted, the update is rolling out to beta testers in its stable form, but not to the general public just yet it seems.

Given the timing, it seems likely we could start seeing the update widely to non-testers as soon as next week.

