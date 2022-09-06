First patch to Android 13 fixes five Pixel issues, 6a update delayed

Following last month’s launch, the first update to Android 13 is rolling out this September and addresses five issues for Pixel phones. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a update won’t be arriving until later this month

As the first post-launch update, there are five improvements across Battery & Charging, Biometrics, Bluetooth, and User Interface.

One big problem being addressed is how Android 13 broke wireless charging for some devices, particularly the Pixel 4. Google is also addressing battery drain related to the launcher and Bluetooth connection issues. Lastly, notifications should no longer appear truncated on the lockscreen.

Notably, the Pixel 6a’s inaugural Android 13 update is not coming until later in September, but it will bring “additional improvements” to the under-display fingerprint sensor (UDFPS).

Use the following device key to interpret the Android 13 Pixel changelog:

  • *[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro
  • *[2] Included on Pixel 6a

Battery & Charging

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing increased battery drain from certain launcher background activities
  • Fix for issue preventing wireless charging mode to activate in certain conditions *[1]

Biometrics

  • Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[2]

Bluetooth

  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain Bluetooth devices or accessories from connecting

User Interface

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to appear truncated on the lock screen

