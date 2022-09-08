Pixel Recorder 3.7: Android 13 media player, UI tweaks, and simplified sharing

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 includes an update to the Pixel’s Recorder app, with version 3.7 introducing a number of usability tweaks like support for the Android 13 media player.

Instead of being rolled out via the Play Store, version 3.7.454794857 (from 3.5.456678826) is already installed with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1.

Targeting API level 33, the Pixel Recorder app now supports the Android 13 media player, thus joining other first-party apps like YouTube Music, Google Podcasts, and Chrome.

Like other updated notifications, there’s a large play/pause button at the right, while the progress bar is now centered and flanked by 5-second rewind and 10-second forward. This notification is tinted red and salmon after the app’s icon.

Meanwhile, when tapping a recording’s three-button overflow menu, you’ll immediately see “Create video clip” and “Export transcript to Google Docs.” Those two features were previously housed in the Share sheet and are now more prominent, which aids viability/usage.

A bug that saw the bright red “Currently recording” notification take a few seconds to show up after a session was started has been resolved. It now appears instantaneously like before.

Lastly, version 3.7 tweaks various buttons and dialog boxes so they no longer span the entire width of your screen.

The previous release (3.5) of Recorder in March introduced a Quick Settings tile, interface tweaks, and a landscape orientation that is awfully tablet-y.

It’s not clear if this Recorder update will widely launch with Android 13 QPR1’s stable release to Pixel phones in December or make its way to Google Play before then.

