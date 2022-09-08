Upcoming Pixel tablet and dock appear in new Android 13 animations

We’ve now gotten our best look yet at the dock accessory for the 2023 Pixel tablet thanks to new animations in the latest Android 13 Beta.

Earlier this year, Google announced its intentions to release an Android-powered Pixel tablet, the first such device since the Pixel C in 2015. Ahead of that announcement, we reported that Google’s next tablet would also double as a Google Assistant smart display, akin to a “detachable” Nest Hub. Up to this point, though, we’ve had no firm evidence of what sort of dock would be offered for the Pixel tablet, with the only clue being that it would have a built-in speaker.

Today, Google shared the first beta release of Android 13’s upcoming quarterly update, and in it our APK Insight team has found quite a few tidbits about upcoming Pixel devices, particularly for the Pixel tablet.

In two separate animations, we get to see the Pixel tablet being docked or undocked from its accessory. The first animation shows a tablet sliding onto a dock, followed immediately by a charging logo appearing on-screen. Shortly afterward, the Google Assistant logo appears along with icons for music, videos, alarms, and pictures, many of the core uses for the Nest Hub.

Alongside this animation, Google offers some details of what to expect when your tablet is docked. In it, it’s confirmed that you’ll be able to cast music and videos from your phone to the Pixel tablet, just like you would a Nest Hub or Chromecast, without needing to unlock it first.

And continuing the Nest Hub similarities, you can customize what’s shown while docked, including clock faces, artwork, and images from your Google Photos library. The only thing we wish would be confirmed is the return of the Nest Hub’s Weather Frog clock face.

Get the most out of your tablet, even when it’s docked and charging. Continue setup now, or get a reminder later. “Hands-free help“

Allow Google Assistant to respond even when your screen is locked. “Entertainment anytime“

Play music or cast videos directly from your tablet’s lock screen when it’s docked. “Personalized display“

Choose from personal photos, curated artwork, clockfaces, and more to show on your screen while your tablet is docked.

In the second animation, we see a split layout on the tablet screen, with a large clock on the left and notifications on the right. Notably, this lock screen layout matches the tablet lock screen seen in a Nearby Sharing animation recently shared by Google.

The tablet is lifted forward (not directly upward) then placed back onto the dock. From what we can find, Google is using this animation to demonstrate how to remove the Pixel tablet from its dock. Rather than connecting via USB-C, the dock should attach to via the pogo pins on the back of the tablet, visible in Google’s official renders.

All set! When you are ready to use your tablet, lift from the bottom to undock.

Unfortunately, we only get to see the Pixel tablet dock from the front, which makes it hard to judge how large or small the accessory will actually be and how much surface area you’ll need for it. Hopefully we’ll be learning more about the Pixel tablet and its accessories next month during Google’s fall hardware event.

In the meantime, what do you think about Google’s plans to make Android tablets the center of the smart home? Let us know down in the comments.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

