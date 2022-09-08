Google expands ‘sound notifications’ with custom alerts for any sound for the hearing impaired

Google’s Android 12 and 13 have a special feature that allows users to set sound detection notifications so that deaf or hard of hearing users can detect alarms and important sounds otherwise difficult. Now, Google is expanding this feature to allow users to record and set custom sound notifications.

Initially introduced in Android 12, Google added a feature called sound notifications. This feature was a game-changer for the hearing impaired. It allowed users who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to hear things like fire and smoke alarms to see a notification appear on their phone.

Google’s machine learning accomplishes this by listening for sounds it may think are important. Your Pixel can detect more than just alarms, too. The full list includes baby sounds, a beeping microwave, water running, and more. Unfortunately, different household products make different noises, and there’s a chance that your phone may not detect a sound properly.

To address this, Google is working on a new extending feature called custom sound notifications. Rather than relying on what the device thinks are important sounds, users will now be able to record and label custom sounds they deem important.

For example, you’ll be able to record your specific oven alert sound or even your washing machine’s overly fancy “I’m done” song. This takes the guesswork out of certain important sounds around the house and makes sound detection that much more reliable.

This is a huge step for the deaf and hard of hearing community, as it no longer limits the range of detectable sounds. Virtually any sound you may need to be alerted to can be recorded and stored in your device so that when the time comes, you’ll know.

Google hasn’t made mention of a specific release timeline for this feature, though we’ll likely see this new addition hit devices soon. When the feature becomes available, you’ll be able to find it under the Sound Notifications page in your Accessibility settings.

