Android 13 with September security patch live, download Pixel OTA image now

Abner Li

- Sep. 6th 2022 10:20 am PT

Android 13 logos on a Pixel phone
4 Comments

The first update to Android 13 after last month’s launch is rolling out today with the September security patch for the Pixel 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, and 6a.

There are 15 security issues resolved in the Android 13 September patch dated 2022-09-01 and 36 for 2022-09-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists five additional security fixes, while there is just a global build.

Like with the first few Pixel 6 and 6 Pro updates, the Pixel 6a patch is not rolling out on the same day, though it should pick up a welcome improvement when it becomes available “later this month.”

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
Android 13

Android 13
Android security patch

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com