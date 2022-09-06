Android 13 with September security patch live, download Pixel OTA image now

The first update to Android 13 after last month’s launch is rolling out today with the September security patch for the Pixel 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, and 6a.

There are 15 security issues resolved in the Android 13 September patch dated 2022-09-01 and 36 for 2022-09-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists five additional security fixes, while there is just a global build.

Like with the first few Pixel 6 and 6 Pro updates, the Pixel 6a patch is not rolling out on the same day, though it should pick up a welcome improvement when it becomes available “later this month.”

