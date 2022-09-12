Report: Google cancels rumored Tensor Pixelbook set for 2023 as part of cost cutting

Google was rumored to be working on a Tensor-powered Pixelbook for release in 2023, but this Chromebook has now been canceled.

According to The Verge today, “Google has canceled the next version of its Pixelbook laptop and dissolved the team responsible for building it.” The company was indeed targeting a 2023 unveil and was said to be “far along in development.” 

There likely won’t be another first-party Chromebook anytime soon as “members of the team have been transferred elsewhere inside the company.” This was a recent occurrence as hardware chief Rick Osterloh told The Verge ahead of I/O 2022 in May that Google is “going to do Pixelbooks in the future”

Companywide cost-cutting measures are cited, with CEO Sundar Pichai in recent weeks talking up product consolidation in light of the economic environment.

Google did not confirm the Pixelbook cancellation, but rather said it is “committed to building and supporting a portfolio of Google products that are innovative and helpful for our users.”

Made by Google 2018

Since 2013, Google-made ChromeOS hardware has rolled out every two years. The Pixel-branding started in 2017 with the Pixelbook and was followed by the Pixelbook Go in 2019. “Halvor” was expected to be the 2021 device, but nothing ever emerged. For the past year, it looked like Google was returning to scheduled in 2023 with a Tensor-powered Pixelbook that would replace Intel.

In terms of computing, it’s notable that Google in May publicly announced that it’s committed to making a Pixel-branded tablet as part of Android’s broader large screen push. It’s rumored to have some crossover as a Nest Smart Display, while a “Pro” model is rumored.

That could be how Google has a presence in the desktop computing space. Meanwhile, there are more premium Chromebooks in the marketplace today, but their build and hardware quality has arguably still not reached the Pixelbook’s, which was very close to MacBooks in that regard.

Updating…

Made by Google

Google Pixelbook

