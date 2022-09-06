On the wrist: Here’s Sundar Pichai wearing the Pixel Watch [Gallery]

Sundar Pichai talked with Kara Swisher at the 2022 Code Conference this evening in a wide-ranging interview that spanned productivity, competition, and M&A, while the Alphabet and Google CEO was seen wearing the Pixel Watch.

Pichai, who normally does not wear a watch of any kind in public, had the gold Pixel Watch with a yellow (“Lemongrass”) band. This particular combo is already advertised on the Google Store. The always-on display was enabled with a watch face that we previously spotted. It features large numerals for the time with a complication slot above and three circular ones below.

More and more of the Pixel Watch became visible over the course of the over 50 minute interview, and — from a side angle — looks quite thick, especially the bottom dome made from recycled stainless steel. One leaked measurement taken with calipers said it comes in at over 14mm (and with an over 40mm diameter).

Meanwhile, the bottle cap-style crown was not that visible from afar, nor was the side button just above it. Google will share more details about the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 at its October 6 hardware event.

Besides (Pixel) watch spotting, Sundar Pichai said the “aligning [of YouTube Music and Google Play Music] into one product” was an example of productivity improvements the company is working towards, especially given current economic trends. Streamlining decision-making was another example, while Swisher asked if there’s any one part of the company that isn’t doing well. Pichai had the following to say, while citing Google+ as something that was axed years earlier:

At any given time, you may look at some project and say this is better done differently or someone outside is doing better. If you as a company don’t think you’re doing something well, you shouldn’t be in it for the sake of being in it, right?

However, he defended the social network as resulting in Google Photos.

In terms of advertising competition, he cited how Apple and TikTok are growing, while name-checking the Microsoft and Netflix deal for the streaming service’s ad-supported tier.

Swisher asked whether Google is making fewer mergers & acquisitions, and Pichai cited Fitbit (and how it would be on the Pixel Watch) before sharing his high-level thoughts:

We only want to buy something, which we think is good and fundamentally, us by bringing it within the company can build on it and do something more with it.

