Google Photos rolling out collage editor, Memories sharing, and more styles

Google Photos is rolling out a number of updates to Memories, like sharing, while Android and iOS is also getting an advanced collage editor.

Since [September 2019], Memories has become one of Photos’ most beloved features, with more than 3.5 billion Memories viewed each month. Google

Memories appear at the top of the photo grid, and are getting their “biggest update” since launch. More videos will now be included with Google automatically trimming long ones to just the “most meaningful moments.” Additionally, still images will feature a subtle zoom in/out to aid dynamism and later (next month) instrumental music:

It’s amazing how the combination of movement, video and music immerses you in your memories. I often catch myself rewatching these new Memories multiple times — especially those of my kids.

As part of these additions, you now swipe up/down to move between Memories — similar to YouTube Shorts, while tapping on the left/right edge lets you move photos within a Memory.

Meanwhile, Google already uses machine learning to add 3D motion that might have happened in the lead-up to a shot to create Cinematic Photos. In fact, they are “one of [the] most-saved visual effects since they launched in 2020.” Cinematic Memories are now rolling out that “transform multiple still photos into an end-to-end cinematic experience” with music.

Similarly, Styles will add graphic art to memories:

There will be several designs at launch, including limited-time styles from featured artists Shantell Martin and Lisa Congdon made just for Google Photos.

Lastly, Google Photos is rolling out the ability to “share entire Memories with your friends and family.” This feature is rolling out to Android today, with iOS and then web “coming soon.” Shared Memories will be viewable in Google Photos and has been the “number one requested feature.”

Today’s final update is a collage editor that builds on the existing Google Photos ability that lets you select multiple images and have them assembled into a grid. Now, you can select different designs/styles and use drag-and-drop to rearrange the layout. This starts rolling out today.

