Google One gets a promo campaign with Marie Kondo and Keegan-Michael Key [Video]

While Google One has expanded to offer a VPN, premium Meet features, and more Photos editing tools, extra storage space is still a core part of the subscription service, and the company is now releasing a rather high-profile ad about that.

Google has enlisted Keegan-Michael Key to play a user with the free 15GB of storage offered by every Google Account who runs into a Google Photos warning about being out of space:

Hold up now, what’s this? Low storage? Um, I can’t — this is all important. I don’t wanna get rid of any of this. I got wedding photos and I’ve got photos of pancakes that look like people. Sausages that look like canoes. Super-jacked pets. That cat looks like he could bench press like 200.

Instead of deleting important pictures, the company — with Marie Kondo — wants to get the word out about subscribing to Google One instead. Though, Google Photos does offer a tool to help users find and get rid of large photos/videos, screenshots, and blurry photos.

We’re taken into a humorous physical imagination of what Google’s cloud looks like. Key is shown using both a Pixelbook Go and Pixel 6 Pro. The ad’s ending tagline is “Save everything that sparks joy with Google One” with a new landing page.

Google One has launched a marketing campaign featuring Keegan-Michael Key and tidying expert Marie Kondo. When they visit one.google.com/mariekondo, consumers will be greeted by Marie Kondo guiding them through ticks and trips on how to tidy up their digital lives across Gmail, Drive and Photos. Google

