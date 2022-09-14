Google Workspace branding comes to Keep and other Android apps

In recent months, “Google Workspace” branding has been appearing on more Android splash screens, and Google Keep is now the latest example.

Last year, Gmail on the web, iOS, and Android gained the “Google Workspace” brand underneath the animating app logo.

On Android, it has since come to Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, as well as the Meet merger. Google Keep is now the latest example with version 5.22.362.x (not widely rolled out yet). It’s definitely more consumer-facing than the other apps, and has seen a number of updates in recent weeks:

The biggest holdouts today are Google Calendar, Chat, and Tasks. The to-do client is picking up more and more cross-service integrations, while Calendar is another very consumer-first app, especially on Android.

Meanwhile, Jamboard and Voice (officially considered a Workspace “add-on”) would be technically eligible.

