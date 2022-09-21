Google Discover now lets you better express your disinterest on topics

After adding the ability to block specific YouTube channels, Google Discover is giving you the ability to express disinterest on multiple topics in one go.

At a high-level, articles shown in Discover are tagged with various keywords, with Google even testing by showing them directly at one point. Previously, opening the “More options” three-dot overflow menu let you mark “not interested” for what was the main topic/person (or mark an entire website as that).

Now, it says “Not interested in a topic,” and tapping lists around four that you can select to “see less of that.” For example, if you see an article about a musician, you might not be interested in that particular artist but still like the genre (e.g., pop music) and music in general.

This will hopefully give Google more data about your interests to better refine Discover. We’re seeing this rolled out today on both the Google app for Android and iOS.

