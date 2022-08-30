Google Search tests letting you bookmark pages directly from mobile results

Last September, the Google app redesigned its “Collections” tab, and the system built in to Search for bookmarks is now becoming more prominent with a save button directly on mobile web results.

When opening web pages through the Google app (Search or Discover), the built-in browser (on iOS and Chrome Custom Tab for Android) has long featured an “Add to collection” button in the top-right corner.

Google is now bringing the bookmark button directly to mobile Search in browsers (Chrome in our case). It appears next to the three-dot overflow menu for “About this result” and other actions. Tapping slides up a snackbar that notes which collection the page was “Added to” and the ability to quickly “Change” to another folder. The marker is persistent and pages will appear/remain saved if you perform another query with the same result.

Saves can be viewed from the Collection tab on Android and iOS, as well as the web directly. You can make as many as you want, with each bookmark featuring a cover image, page title, and domain. This system is also used to save media (movies, books, TV shows) and locations in Google Maps.

This ability to save bookmarks from Search is not widely rolled out and only appears for us when signed in to one particular Google Account. It does not show up when switching to desktop Search.

If Google rolls out this change, it will definitely boost the profile of Search’s direct bookmarking system. It’s less friction than creating a browser bookmark, though the UI for browsing saves does not feel particularly native.

