Google app starts rolling out ‘Results about you’ to help remove personal information

Abner Li

- Sep. 20th 2022 6:54 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0 Comments

At I/O 2022 in May, Google announced a new tool to streamline the process of removing Search results that contain your contact and other personal identifiable information (PII), and it’s now starting to go live.

For some today, opening the Google app on Android and tapping your profile avatar in the top-right corner reveals a new “Results about you” menu item. This takes users to a page that explains how they can request Google remove Search results that contain phone number, home address, email, or other PII.

If you find something while browsing, click on the three-dot overflow menu that appears in the top-right corner of each result. The existing About this result panel opens with a new “Remove result” option appearing at the bottom of your screen. 

After following that process, you can monitor the progress of a removal from Results about you. In addition to an “All requests” feed, you have filters like “In progress” and “Approved.” This page also lets you make a new request with a walkthrough that involves a “Why would you like to remove this result?” step. Options include: 

  • It shows my personal contact info
  • It shows my contact into with an intent to harm me
  • It shows other personal info
  • It contains illegal info
  • It’s outdated
Google Results about you
Google Results about you
Google Results about you

Back at I/O, Google said it would be available in the coming months. It’s now appearing for the first users this evening with reports in Europe and the US, but this isn’t widely rolled out yet. The company previously explained how:

It’s important to note that when we receive removal requests, we will evaluate all content on the web page to ensure that we’re not limiting the availability of other information that is broadly useful, for instance in news articles. And of course, removing contact information from Google Search doesn’t remove it from the web, which is why you may wish to contact the hosting site directly, if you’re comfortable doing so.

You can also start a removal request from this page, which fully details Google’s removal policies for personal info.

Thanks RKBDI!

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Search

Google Search

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com