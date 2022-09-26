Black Pixel Watch will have a matte finish as case colors vary by country

Compared to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Google hasn’t been as forthcoming with what colors the Pixel Watch will be available in, but it confirmed today that matte black will be one of them.

Since I/O 2022 in May, we’ve known that the Pixel Watch will be available in three colors: silver, gold, and black. The first two colors have a shiny, reflective finish, but the latter one has always looked more muted.

Google Taiwan confirmed today that the Pixel Watch’s darker variant uses a “matte black stainless steel case.” However, it won’t be available in the country, while the “Obsidian Black Sport Strap and the Lemongrass Green Sport Strap are only available on select channels.”

We’re not certain if “Sport Strap” is the actual name of the rubber band we’ve been seeing in all shots since May. It’s a bit too close to the Apple Watch. Regardless, it should be joined by Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral.

Meanwhile, like the Pixel Buds in previous years, Google does not appear to be stocking the three Pixel Watch case colors in all countries. It’s a safe bet that shiny stainless steel will be the default configuration, and maybe gold is the other. The same looks to be the case with the bands and straps. The Google Store already warns that “Color availability may vary by region.”

