The Galaxy S23 Ultra looks basically identical to the S22 Ultra in first leaked renders [Gallery]

Ben Schoon

- Sep. 28th 2022 8:48 am PT

Samsung’s 2023 flagship phones have started leaking out, with a new set of CAD-based renders today showing off the design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

@OnLeaks and Smartprix have published a batch of renders that show off the design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra a few months ahead of launch. These renders are based on CAD specifications, which means that minor details can sometimes change, but these are generally pretty accurate to the final look of the device.

And if these do turn out to be correct, they show that the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s design isn’t changing in any meaningful way from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

From the camera module to the flat top and bottom frame, this phone looks virtually indistinguishable from the prior generation. The only minor change pointed out is that the side of the device is a bit flatter, rather than rounding out at a point.

That makes sense, as other previous leaks have shown that Samsung isn’t changing much for this generation. One notable thing, though, is that the S23 Ultra shows a SIM tray in these renders, which was oddly missing from the regular Galaxy S23 models (we assume it’s simply an error in the CAD files).

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to arrive early next year, probably using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in most regions.

