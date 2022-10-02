New wired Nest Doorbell appears on store shelves early, price revealed

Back in September, the Google Home app leaked the new wired Nest Doorbell that the company pre-announced last year. It’s already showing up in stores with availability as soon as this week.

While visiting Best Buy today, a reader noticed that the new Nest Doorbell is already out on the floor. The general packaging is unchanged from the Nest Doorbell (battery), which for comparison just notes “Battery” in the bottom-left corner.

This new one says “2nd generation” and “Wired” with a check mark, while available colors spotted today include white and dark gray. There will probably be additional colors, like the battery model (i.e., dark green and beige). The battery version’s retail packaging will presumably get updated as well.

Priced at $179.99, the new wired Nest Doorbell apparently has a release date of Tuesday, October 4. This is according to the store manager, with Best Buy’s register system unfortunately preventing purchase as this is still an unreleased product. That price would be identical to the battery model and cheaper than the original Hello ($229).

The doorbell itself keeps the same design, but isn’t as tall while being thicker. Expect 24/7 continuous video history recording to be the key difference/advantage over event-based history, while recording quality differences are unlikely.

At two days – if this isn’t a system error – before the Made by Google event, it’s curious that the company does not appear to be announcing the new Nest Doorbell (wired) alongside other products. That would better emphasize the ecosystem.

Google last month said to expect “additions to the Nest smart home portfolio” (our emphasis) on October 6. The Nest Wifi Pro would just be one product, so it’s unclear if there’s any other home announcements planned.

