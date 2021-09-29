Google will launch a 2nd-generation Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022 with 24/7 recording

In launching the new Nest Doorbell (battery) in early August, Google also rebranded the old Nest Hello and continued selling it. Google today told customers that it’s launching a second-generation Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022.

As part of “being more transparent” with customers on where Google is “taking the camera portfolio,” Nest GM/VP Rishi Chandra said that it “will be launching a 2nd generation of Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022.”

This is primarily to address how “those with wired doorbell connections prefer to have a doorbell that can also support 24/7 continuous video history (via the Nest Aware subscription).”

The Nest Doorbell (battery) today does support wired installation for trickle charging, but it cannot stream 24/7 video. Rather, it just offers event-based recording. There are thermal/heat concerns on the internal battery due to smart doorbells often being placed in direct sunlight.

The two cameras that have already launched from Google this year are meant to be used wirelessly for easier installation. The Doorbell features a USB-C port on the back for charging with various modes in the Google Home app letting users conserve battery life.

As such, Google kept selling the Nest Hello after rebranding it to the Nest Doorbell (wired). The company is now set to make a true successor to its original smart doorbell.

Meanwhile, Google also reiterated that a web client for video feeds is coming next year, while it remains “committed to bringing the experiences and Nest devices you have come to love in the Nest app into the Home app,” especially for older Nest Cams.

This will take time to get right, and we will continue to share more details as we have updates. We are listening to your feedback and will continue to make improvements to advance the camera experience in the Home app. For example, we’ll soon introduce the ability to flip between events quickly and easily, which is helpful for events that are far apart, or if you only want a glimpse of the events versus playing them back fully.

Lastly, Google will be offering customers that bought camera multi-packs additional charging cables since the box only came with one. Owners can contact support now.

More about Google Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: