Here’s the new 2nd-gen Nest Doorbell (wired) [Gallery]

Just under a year ago, Google announced that it will be “launching a 2nd generation of Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022.” Ahead of the October 6 event, which will feature smart home products, the latest version of the Google Home app reveals the new wired Nest Doorbell in its (visual) entirety.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google Home 2.58 started rolling out via the Play Store yesterday. (Notably, version 2.57, which is needed for redesigned home controls, has not become widely available yet.)

This update contains images revealing that “venus” is the new wired Nest Doorbell. Visually, it has the same pill-shaped design as the current Nest Doorbell (battery).

It’s defined by two circles, with the camera at the top and button/ringer at the very bottom, while an engraved ‘G’ logo sits in-between. In an easter egg, you can again find “hello” in different languages at the side of the camera.

This new wired version is shorter than the battery model, but thicker. Meanwhile, we also see images of a black baseplate and the wedge in case you need a different mounting angle. (The side view above is just the Nest Doorbell, while the one below has the baseplate attached.)

There also are several animations describing the set-up process from:

Connecting your home’s chime (wires) to the Chime connector

Wedge

Wall baseplate

A key aspect of this upcoming model is support for 24/7 continuous video history recording (Nest Aware subscription required). We’re not aware of other specs at this point. The battery-powered version only offers event-based history, while Google kept around the Nest Hello (after a rebrand) until this 2nd-gen doorbell launches.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this post

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: