Google rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 to Pixel phones

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 is now available for Pixel phones as the Quarterly Platform Release preview continues.

Android 13 QPR1 should see one more beta next month with a stable launch in December. It will bring the “next round of refinements such as bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance.” Meanwhile, there are already more than a few user-facing changes in Beta 1.

These QPRs are relatively stable as they are starting out as betas instead of developer previews (DPs). Google says these “builds are suitable for general use.”

If you want to leave the Beta Program after installing a preview release, a device wipe is required. After the stable comes out, you can unenroll and avoid that.

Google did not list “top resolved issues” with this release. Beta 2 officially includes “the latest October security patch, and the latest bug fixes and optimizations to performance and stability.”

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel phones to detail issues. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a, as well as in the Android Emulator.

Most users will be installing Beta 2 (T1B2.220916.004) with the October security patch from the Android Beta Program website. You can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

