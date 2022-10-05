Pixel Watch retail listing points to same thickness as Fitbit Sense, 41mm size

Google’s Pixel Watch is set to be officially unveiled tomorrow, but the leaks just keep coming. Today, another Pixel Watch retail leak pinpoints the size, both the thickness and diameter, of the smartwatch.

Spotted by Roland Quandt of WinFuture, the French retailer Joshin has posted its Pixel Watch listing a bit early, reiterating and confirming some final details. The listing has since been closed off, but the details were quickly backed up.

Much of what’s on the listing has been mentioned before, including lots of the marketing images that Google seems to also be using across global Amazon listings.

What’s new? There are two details we haven’t heard before that finally give us an idea of the Pixel Watch size. Starting with the diameter, the Pixel Watch is quoted as being 41mm. That’s on the smaller side compared to most smartwatches in the Android world, coming in a little bit bigger than Samsung’s smallest Galaxy Watch, and 3-4mm smaller than most Fossil Gen 6 devices.

Looking at the thickness, it seems the Pixel Watch will be in line with most other smartwatches as well.

According to this listing, the Pixel Watch will be 12.3mm thick. For reference, Samsung says the Galaxy Watch 5 is 9.8mm thick, but it’s actually closer to around 13mm. 12.3mm is also almost exactly the same thickness as the Fitbit Sense, which is accurately quoted at measuring 12.35mm. We’ll be curious to see if this listing lines up with the actual thickness of the Pixel Watch, as size certainly matters for wearables, as they’re very personal devices.

"41mm diameter", 12.3mm thickness…. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 5, 2022

Google will officially launch the Pixel Watch tomorrow alongside the Pixel 7. As we’ve previously reported, the smartwatch will cost $349.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: