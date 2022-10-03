Pixel Watch gets early unboxing and physical look at the bezel [Gallery]

We’ve already seen Pixel Watch packaging from the top, and now Google’s wearable has undergone an unboxing ahead of the Thursday announcement.

Shared on Reddit this afternoon, we see that the box is thicker than we initially believed. (It’s basically a smaller Stadia Controller box.) The Active Band is already attached to the Pixel Watch and the entire thing is wrapped around an elongated piece of cardboard that’s pill-shaped when viewed from the side. This is something traditionally done by mechanical watch makers with a tiny fabric pillow.

The wearable appears to be attached to the puck of the USB-C magnetic charging cable with the wire kept just underneath. If so, this cleverly uses that existing magnetic connection to keep the device in place and stop movement while inside the box.

Meanwhile, there are various other instructions and pamphlets inside.

In another shot shared with this unboxing, we get a look at the notorious Pixel Watch bezel. The screen/device is turned off, but the side view is pretty revealing.

