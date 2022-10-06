Google releases a dozen new Pixel wallpapers for all owners [Download]

Ahead of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro undoubtedly introducing exclusive backgrounds, Google is releasing new wallpapers for all Pixel owners as part of the “Community Lens” collection.

Long-pressing on your Pixel homescreen to access Wallpaper & style > Change wallpaper > Community Lens reveals the 12 new, Dynamic Color-friendly backgrounds.

Autumn treetops in the mist : Photographed at the top of the mountain in Sarek National Park, Sweden. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski.

: Photographed at the top of the mountain in Sarek National Park, Sweden. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski. Welcome to San Francisco : Flying into San Francisco over the iconic Bay Bridge. Photo by Bhushan Mondkar.

: Flying into San Francisco over the iconic Bay Bridge. Photo by Bhushan Mondkar. Patterns in nature : Nature’s patterns are showcased at the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park. Photo by Tim Dasilva.

: Nature’s patterns are showcased at the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park. Photo by Tim Dasilva. Solitude : Morning fog shrouds the Arashiyama mountains in Kyoto, Japan. Photo by Tim Dasilva.

: Morning fog shrouds the Arashiyama mountains in Kyoto, Japan. Photo by Tim Dasilva. Hopi Point sunset : Sunset at the Grand Canyon. Photo by Hema Hariharan.

: Sunset at the Grand Canyon. Photo by Hema Hariharan. View of the Milky Way from the Swiss Alps: Night hiking in the mountains of Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski.

Monterey morning : Early spring in Monterey, California. Photo by Elvin Hu.

: Early spring in Monterey, California. Photo by Elvin Hu. View from Mount Titlis : Snowy mountaintop in Engelberg, Switzerland. Photo by Nick Chameyev.

: Snowy mountaintop in Engelberg, Switzerland. Photo by Nick Chameyev. Na Pali ridges : Sunrays dance in the sea mist as they illuminate the Na Pali Coast mountain ridges. Photo bv Selim Cinek.

: Sunrays dance in the sea mist as they illuminate the Na Pali Coast mountain ridges. Photo bv Selim Cinek. Dawn at the White Sands : Sand dunes at sunrise at White Sands National Park. Photo by Jiwoong Lee.

: Sand dunes at sunrise at White Sands National Park. Photo by Jiwoong Lee. Sunlight through Muir Woods : Rays of sunlight peek through the trees on an overcast dav. Photo by Helene Sears.

: Rays of sunlight peek through the trees on an overcast dav. Photo by Helene Sears. Icelandic aurora: Views of the aurora borealis gracefully dancing in Iceland Photo by Christy Y. Liao.

Three of the shots were taken in California, and the majority capture the natural world. They join the existing 18 released in October of 2021 in what is hopefully an annual occurrence. Again, these photographs come from Googlers.

We’re seeing these new Community Lens wallpapers today on Google phones as far back as the Pixel 4. If Curated Culture serves as any indication, these latest backgrounds should be available as far back as the Pixel 3.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

