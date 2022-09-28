Galaxy Watch 3 update rolling out now with watch faces from Wear OS, more

While Samsung has moved on to Wear OS for its smartwatch needs, the company isn’t done with Tizen wearables just yet. The Galaxy Watch 3 is now getting an update with new watch faces and health improvements.

Rolling out now to the Galaxy Watch 3 (SM-R840), Samsung’s latest update carries the version number R840XXU1DVH4.

What’s new?

The first key change here is that Samsung has added two new official watch face options for the Galaxy Watch 3 with this update. “Pro analog” and “Gradient number” will appear alongside Samsung other official watch faces. These are both faces from the Galaxy Watch 5 series, with “Pro analog” pictured below as the default face on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung previously announced that these new watch faces would also be headed to the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Aside from that, this Galaxy Watch 3 update also delivers some new improvements to Samsung Health.

Users should find that the “Daily Activity Indicator” better syncs data from your phone, and snore detection is also now supported. That latter feature works by using your phone’s microphone in tandem with the watch sensors while you sleep to capture recordings of your snoring. Samsung’s Wear OS smartwatches also support this feature, though the Galaxy Watch 5 can capture the audio from the watch itself, too.

As mentioned, this update is rolling out now and should be available to Galaxy Watch 3 owners soon if it isn’t already. The Galaxy Watch 3 should continue to get software upgrades over the next year or so at least.

You can read Samsung’s full changelog below.

• Watch Face

Enjoy new and improved watch faces with enriched style and customizable options.

– Two new Watch Faces have been added.

(Pro analog, Gradient number)

• Samsung Health

– Through the updated ‘Daily Activity Indicator’, Mobile Health data is synchronized to improve convenience.

– Provides a recording function when snoring is detected, using your mobile phone while you sleep.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: