Galaxy Watch 3 update rolling out now with watch faces from Wear OS, more

Ben Schoon

- Sep. 28th 2022 10:31 am PT

samsung galaxy watch 3
0 Comments

While Samsung has moved on to Wear OS for its smartwatch needs, the company isn’t done with Tizen wearables just yet. The Galaxy Watch 3 is now getting an update with new watch faces and health improvements.

Rolling out now to the Galaxy Watch 3 (SM-R840), Samsung’s latest update carries the version number R840XXU1DVH4.

What’s new?

The first key change here is that Samsung has added two new official watch face options for the Galaxy Watch 3 with this update. “Pro analog” and “Gradient number” will appear alongside Samsung other official watch faces. These are both faces from the Galaxy Watch 5 series, with “Pro analog” pictured below as the default face on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung previously announced that these new watch faces would also be headed to the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Aside from that, this Galaxy Watch 3 update also delivers some new improvements to Samsung Health.

Users should find that the “Daily Activity Indicator” better syncs data from your phone, and snore detection is also now supported. That latter feature works by using your phone’s microphone in tandem with the watch sensors while you sleep to capture recordings of your snoring. Samsung’s Wear OS smartwatches also support this feature, though the Galaxy Watch 5 can capture the audio from the watch itself, too.

reset galaxy watch 5

As mentioned, this update is rolling out now and should be available to Galaxy Watch 3 owners soon if it isn’t already. The Galaxy Watch 3 should continue to get software upgrades over the next year or so at least.

You can read Samsung’s full changelog below.

• Watch Face
Enjoy new and improved watch faces with enriched style and customizable options.
– Two new Watch Faces have been added.
  (Pro analog, Gradient number)
• Samsung Health
– Through the updated ‘Daily Activity Indicator’, Mobile Health data is synchronized to improve convenience.
– Provides a recording function when snoring is detected, using your mobile phone while you sleep.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!