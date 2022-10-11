Deals: Google Pixel Buds Pro hit $152, Samsung Galaxy smartphone Gold Box, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a rare preholiday discount on the Google Pixel Buds Pro at a $152 all-time low. That’s joined by a collection of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at some of the best prices to date, as well as much of the same savings being applied to the new OnePlus 10 Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Buds Pro see rare discount to $152 all-time low

Headlining all of today’s discounts, Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new Google Pixel Buds Pro. Dropping in price for only the second time, you can now score a new all-time low at $152 in several styles. This is down from the usual $200 price tag in order to deliver $48 in savings and beat our previous mention by $23.

Google’s just-released earbuds launched earlier this summer and arrive as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. Then there’s 11 hours of playback and the companion Qi-enabled charging case that delivers an extra 20 hours of listening – you can read all about it in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Gold Box goes live

Amazon is delivering the second-best prices to date across Samsung’s lineup of the latest unlocked Android smartphones and new all-time lows on the latest foldables. Leading the way is the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $890. Down from its usual $1,200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $310 in savings while marking the best we’ve seen since the summer Prime Day sale.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly squared-off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets plus much more below.

OnePlus 10 Pro sitting at second-best price of $650

Delivering another way to score one of the latest flagship Android smartphones, Amazon is now expanding its fall Prime Day sale to cover the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB handset at $650. Normally fetching $800, this $150 discount is delivering the second-best price to date, only beaten once before. Those who need additional storage will also find the elevated 256GB model at $750, down from $870.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our long-term hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards to your forge

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: