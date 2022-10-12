Buying a Pixel 7 at Best Buy will get you free Google Fi through 2022 

Besides detailing a new Virtual Carrier Network approach, Google Fi today also announced another way to get free service until the end of 2022 by buying a Pixel 6a, 7, or 7 Pro at Best Buy.

This free offer of Simply Unlimited or Unlimited Plus service was first offered to former subscribers as a means of getting them to rejoin the MVNO. This was then extended to existing Unlimited Plus subscribers, and even some Google Maps Local Guides.

Google Fi service included through 2022 when you buy a new unlocked Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro and activate a Fi Unlimited plan available same day online or in store.

Specifics to qualify include:

Buy a new unlocked Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro from Best Buy between July 28, 2022 and December 30, 2022. Carrier-locked, open-box, or refurbished devices do not qualify.

Use your purchased Pixel to sign up and activate on a Fi Unlimited Plan as a new Fi customer between October 7, 2022 and before December 30, 2022 at 11:59 pm PT. Data-only SIMs do not qualify.

You also need to be a “new” Fi customer, which is “someone who has never had Fi service or someone whose last day of Fi service took place more than 180 days before the start of this promotion.”

This promotion expires by and must be redeemed no later than December 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT

You can find additional details on Best Buy and Google Fi. The inclusion of the Pixel 6a is notable, especially heading into the early holiday season, and reflects an interesting strategy from the Google MVNO.

More on Google Fi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: