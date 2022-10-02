Some Google Maps Local Guides are being offered Google Fi service for free

Ben Schoon

- Oct. 2nd 2022 9:01 am PT

google fi
0 Comments

Google Maps reviews can sometimes earn you perks, and currently, some Local Guides are being offered Google Fi service free of charge.

A Google Maps Local Guide is someone who leaves reviews, photos, and further help curate the vast list of places and businesses listed on Google Maps using their own knowledge of the local area. It’s free to become a Local Guide, and it often results in some free perks as you rise through various levels of assisting on Maps.

Currently, some Google Maps Local Guides are getting a fairly big perk, with Google offering up a full year of its Fi service free of charge to some. The offer is being distributed over email under the subject line “[Name], your earned a reward.” The email goes on to explain that Local Guides are eligible to get Google Fi service for free through the end of the year.

Thanks to your contributions on Google Maps, you can enjoy Google Fi for the rest of the year, on us. Google Fi is a phone plan from Google without contracts or hidden fees, and now you can get 3 months of any Unlimited plan at no cost.¹ Up to a $195 value.

The offer is worth just shy of $200 and offers any Unlimited plan on Fi for free, though there is a considerable catch. To redeem the offer, you’ll need to be a first-time Fi customer and port-in your number from another carrier. Still, three months of free cell service is a solid offer on Google’s part, even if it’s not really a “no strings attached” sort of deal.

For those who were sent the offer, the promo code only works until October 31.

More on Google Fi:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps
Google Fi

Google Fi
Google Local Guides

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!