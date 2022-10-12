What do you still want to know about the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7?

The Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 series are shipping this week to eager customers, and our initial reviews are now out. But what questions do you have left? Let’s talk!

Starting with the Pixel 7 series, Google’s latest flagship phones are only minor upgrades on paper. The cameras have a handful of improvements, the displays are a little bit brighter but the same size, and the design is virtually the same. The biggest upgrade under the hood is the chip, Tensor G2, which updates the modem and improves on heat issues with better efficiency and special cooling hardware.

In our review of the Pixel 7 Pro, we found that the device was proving that Google is learning how to better compete with other major smartphone makers in the flagship space. We said:

The Pixel 7 Pro is, on paper and in person, a very iterative upgrade from what came before it. But it’s a device that shows that Google is learning lessons as it goes along. Improvements to the chip, to the hardware, and to the feature set make the Pixel a more compelling option this year. Pixel phones often tend to look great in a bubble where they’re only compared to other Pixels, but Google is figuring out how to make its phones competitive with everyone else.

The Pixel 7, on the other hand, is even more iterative of an upgrade from its predecessor. But as we point out, the updates it does bring are at least quite meaningful.

To put it simply: At $599, the Pixel 7 is an even better package this year than the Pixel 6 was back in 2021. All of the major bugs that were present with Android 12 seem to have been resolved, and the problem areas and sore points have also been addressed without major detriment to the end product. This is the new default recommendation for most people seeking a new Android phone.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch is Google’s first-ever smartwatch, marrying Wear OS and Fitbit into one product. The end result? In our experience so far, it’s been better than expected at least. Battery life isn’t ideal and Fitbit integration is a bit limited compared to dedicated trackers, but on the whole, we’re walking away pleased.

In our review we said:

The battery life is bad, but it’s manageable. The Fitbit integration is a little lacking, but it’s enough for me. And really, that’s how most aspects of the Pixel Watch are. They’re not quite ideal, but they’re good enough if you don’t have sky-high expectations. This is the first generation of Google’s smartwatch, and things are sure to get better. So far, my verdict is this: The Pixel Watch is an excellent first attempt at a smartwatch, but it’s not the best smartwatch you can buy for your Android phone. On the whole, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a more polished option at a much better value with its $279 starting price.

But what do you still want to know? Drop a comment below with some of your biggest questions about Google’s latest devices.

Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch FAQ

Does the Google Pixel 7 have a new camera? Yes, the Pixel 7 series has a new camera system compared to the Pixel 6. It shares the same 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto, but with new hardware behind it. The Pixel 7 Pro adopts autofocus on the ultrawide camera, which enables a special macro mode. Meanwhile, the telephoto lens jumps up to 5x optical zoom. Both cameras also use software to enable the equivalent of 2x optical zoom on the primary camera sensor. How much does Pixel 7 cost? The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro start at the same price as the Pixel 6 series. Pixel 7 is $599, while the Pro is $899. How long will Pixel 7 get Android updates? Google will provide five years of security updates to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but only three years of major Android version updates following the October 2022 launch. Does the Pixel 7 have better cellular performance? Google’s Pixel 7 has a new Tensor G2 processor which also adopts a new cellular modem. In theory, this should improve support for cellular networks over the previous Pixel 6 series. What colors does Pixel 7 come in? Both of Google’s 2022 smartphones ship in “Snow” white and “Obsidian” black colors. The Pixel 7 adds a “Lemongrass” yellow option and Pixel 7 Pro comes in a “Hazel” green, too. Is the fingerprint sensor better on Pixel 7? The Pixel 7 series has a slightly more accurate fingerprint sensor compared to the Pixel 6 series, but it also adds support for face unlock to add another option besides the fingerprint sensor. Is the screen curved on Google Pixel 7? The $599 Pixel 7 has a completely flat display, but the $899 Pixel 7 Pro does have a curved screen on the left and right side. That said, it’s much less drastic compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. Does the Pixel 7 have a headphone jack? No, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro do not have a headphone jack. You’ll need Bluetooth headphones such as the Pixel Buds Pro instead, or a USB-C adapter. How much does the Google Pixel Watch cost? Google Pixel Watch starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model with LTE starting at $399. Does Pixel Watch support any band? No, Pixel Watch only supports bands sold by Google for now, as it uses a proprietary system. Third-party adapters will likely arrive in time. Do I have to use Fitbit on the Pixel Watch? Using Fitbit for health tracking on the Google Pixel Watch is completely optional. You can choose to skip the service and instead use Google Fit, Strava, or other apps. Does the Pixel Watch work with any Android phone? Yes, the Google Pixel Watch works with almost any Android smartphone. As long as your device has Android 8.0 or higher and at least 2GB of RAM, it is compatible. Does the Pixel Watch work with iPhone? No, the Pixel Watch does not work with iPhone. Is the Pixel Watch better than the Apple Watch? Google’s Pixel Watch is technically competing with the Apple Watch for the crown of “best smartwatch,” but it’s impossible to say which is better for you as the customer. Really, it comes down to your choice of smartphone. The Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch to use with a Google Pixel phone. The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch to use with an iPhone.

