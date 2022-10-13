GeForce Now starts streaming games in 1600p/120fps through any Chrome browser

Nvidia GeForce Now is picking up wider support for streaming games from the cloud in higher resolution. Starting this week, GeForce Now supports 1600p and 120fps gameplay through any Chrome browser.

Rolling out today, GeForce Now’s browser client is adding support for the RTX 3080 tier.

Subscribers to the top-tier GeForce Now subscription will be able to stream games in up to 1600p and 120fps directly through Google Chrome. The same should apply to other Chromium-based browsers, such as Microsoft Edge. Of course, the higher quality and refresh rate depends on the hardware you’re using.

GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members can now stream their favorite PC games at up to 1600p and 120 frames per second in a Chrome browser. No downloads, no installs, just victory.

Previously, GeForce Now was limited to 1080p through your browser.

This comes primarily alongside Google’s push for cloud gaming Chromebooks, which have faster refresh rate displays, RGB, and more. Partners such as Lenovo are delivering these machines for as little as $399. Xbox Game Pass and Amazon Luna are also officially supporting ChromeOS as a part of this push.

Of course, that Chromebook push comes just after Google announced that it would shutter its Stadia cloud gaming platform. Stadia also supported 4K gaming through your browser, even beyond what Nvidia is offering with this new expansion.

