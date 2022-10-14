Where to buy the Pixel 7 / 7 Pro and Pixel Watch to get the best deals

Google has launched their latest generation of smartphones, the Pixel 7 series, with new camera features and a premium build. Google has partnered with a few different companies to help you get your hands on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the best price with some solid discounts, deals, and bonuses.

Pixel 7 / 7 Pro, Pixel Watch deals

At Google’s hardware event earlier this month, the company unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which build upon the excellent foundations of the Pixel 6 series before them. Both phones serve as the debut for the faster, more power-efficient Tensor G2 chip, enabling new features like “Cinematic Blur.” On the more advanced Pixel 7 Pro, you can now take excellent close-up shots thanks to Macro Focus.

Being the latest phones from Google, you can purchase the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from most major retailers as well as nearly every US cell carrier. Here’s the full list:

Buy Google Pixel Watch

Where can I get the best deal?

It seems retailers and carriers are just as excited about Google’s latest phones as we are, with quite a few deals available now for early buyers of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Between LTE and Wi-Fi models, there are also some excellent offers for the Pixel Watch at carriers and stores, including buy one, get one deals.

Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro sales and deals

Best Buy is offering some excellent incentives for both of Google’s latest phones. With the purchase of a Pixel 7, you’ll gain a $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card, while buying a Pixel 7 Pro bumps that to a $200 e-Gift Card — this should make for a great way to pick up a new set of Pixel Buds Pro or make the Pixel Watch more affordable. Best Buy also offers up to $400 in trade-in value with eligible phones.

Amazon is bringing a similar deal for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, including a $100 gift card with all Pixel 7 orders during the initial sales window. Upgrading to a Pixel 7 Pro order nets you a $200 Amazon gift card.

Just as you’d expect, Target is matching that Pixel 7 gift card offer. With the Pixel 7, you get a $100 Target gift card, and ordering a Pixel 7 Pro ramps that to $200. Target notes that this deal is online only and does not apply to in-store purchases.

Of course, the Google Store is always a compelling place to buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. With an eligible trade-in, you can take as much as $899 off the price of the phones. After the pre-order period closed, Google also boosted the trade-in values for iPhones, making it easy to get a top-of-the-line Pixel 7 Pro for free.

As always, higher-tier Google One members also get up to 10% rebate as Google Store credit. Beyond that, Rakuten will give you an additional 4% cash back on Google Store purchases. Plus, like every other major retailer, the Google Store is offering a $100 gift card with the Pixel 7 and $200 gift card with the Pixel 7 Pro.

As is usually the case, AT&T has crafted its deals to be available for new and existing customers alike. With an eligible trade-in, you can get the Pixel 7 for free or take as much as $800 off the price of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Over at Verizon, with select 5G Unlimited plans, you can either take up to $700 off the retail price with a trade-in or buy one Pixel 7 and take up to $700 off a second Pixel phone. If you’re switching from another carrier, Verizon will also give you a $200 Verizon gift card.

Visible is coming in with a pretty compelling offer for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, albeit only for new subscribers who port their number from another carrier. Qualifying customers will get a $200 “choose-your-own gift card” and a free pair of Google Pixel Buds (2020).

US Cellular is offering some strong incentives to switch over, offering the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for free to “new and qualifying customers.”

Google Fi has some strong deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for new customers. If you switch carriers, you can take a full $200 off the retail price of either phone. And if you buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro through a Pixel Pass subscription, your Google Fi subscription is discounted by $5.

Google Pixel Watch sales and deals

Best Buy has the full lineup of Wi-Fi and LTE Pixel Watches, complete with some additional watchbands to customize your experience. Best Buy will even take your old smartwatch as a trade-in, accepting brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and more.

Google Store is also a great place to purchase the Pixel Watch, between Google One’s up-to-10% rebate as Google Store credit and additional 4% cash back from Rakuten. Beyond that, Google Store has some exclusive “Stretch” watch bands not available at any other retailer.

If you’re shopping for yourself and a loved one, AT&T is one of the best places to pick up a Pixel Watch. New and existing customers can order one Google Pixel Watch and get a second Pixel Watch for free, if you register a new line.

Meanwhile, Verizon is incentivizing its customers to pick up the Pixel Watch by offering the smartwatch for just $5/month (promo applied over 36 months) with the purchase of any Android phone (not just the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro). Or, with an eligible smartwatch trade-in, Verizon will take up to $180 off the retail price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: