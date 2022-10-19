Area 120’s Threadit shutting down; video message team joining Google Workspace

Amid the work-from-home era, Google’s Area 120 incubator released Threadit to boost team collaboration with video messages that could be replied to at any time. This project is shutting down soon, but the Threadit team is joining Google Workspace.

Threadit wanted to do video without the “live” nature given that some teams do work in different time zones. It starts by recording your front-facing camera or screen in short clips that can be re-recorded, and then automatically stitched together. Once complete, you send it to your team via a threadit.app link and they can “reply with their own video message when they’re ready.”

Threadit users were informed today via email that “a transition [is] happening” and that the “product will be turned down starting December 19, 2022.” It will continue to work for the next 60 days, but “Threadit content will be deleted” after that.

You have until that December deadline to export everything you’ve uploaded, or can download videos individually from the homepage.

If you want to download all the videos you’ve ever created from Threadit: log into threadit.app > click your profile image > select Account > click export videos.

Meanwhile, the Threadit team is “moving out of Area 120 and into Google Workspace to focus on building immersive, visual collaboration experiences across the platform.” That could be interpreted as Google Meet or Chat, namely Spaces.

This follows Area 120 winding down productivity and social applications to focus purely on AI projects.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

