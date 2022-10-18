Google Meet app for Samsung Smart TVs shows up with new UI [Gallery]

Ben Schoon

- Oct. 18th 2022 12:00 pm PT

samsung smart tv
0 Comments

Google Meet appears to be on its way to TVs, with an official app showing up on Samsung Smart TVs ahead of a formal launch.

Video calling reached its heights during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still remains a huge part of daily life for many. Google’s strategy around video calling, though, has been a bit messy, to say the least. Over the past several months, Google’s hit video-calling app Duo was merged into Google Meet, which is now used for both personal and professional video calls.

During the pandemic, Google Duo expanded to TVs by way of an official app on Android TV OS, as well as an app on Samsung’s smart TVs. Google Meet also saw support for Android TV added in 2020.

Now, it seems the renewed Google Meet experience is seeing a fresh release on Samsung’s smart TVs.

A listing on Samsung’s app store for Tizen-powered smart TVs shows an official Google Meet app with a brand new, remote-optimized interface for video calling. The new UI has a dark theme in contrast to Duo’s stark white theme, and there’s also a refreshed “new call” page that shows all of your contacts rather than just recent calls. It’s a familiar and simple UI, which is great to see on TVs.

There’s no indication right now as to when Google Meet for Samsung TVs might roll out to users, but the unlisted state seems to indicate it will be released sooner rather than later.

Right now you can’t download the app, and the listing also won’t show a list of compatible TV models. The Google Duo app for Samsung TVs had a limited list of compatible webcams, as well as only being available on newer TV models (and excluding the brand’s popular “The Frame” models). It’d certainly be handy to have this app on Samsung’s recent smart monitors, which integrate support for streaming apps and more.

Thanks, Kayvon! 

More on Google Meet:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Google Meet

Google Meet

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!