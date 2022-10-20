YouTube Music rolls out 7-day stats and teases more lyric features

YouTube Music’s bi-monthly recap of feature launches for August and September 2022 is here with wide rollouts for 7-day stats and a handful of teases about what the team is working on next.

YouTube Music has widely rolled out private listening stats for the “Last 7 days” that can be accessed by tapping your profile avatar in the top-right corner > Your channel. This page was previously just home to “Your Recaps,” but now has new sections for Songs, Artists, Playlists, and Music Videos “on repeat.” Up to five items can appear in each list/carousel.

These stats are based on your music listening history across YouTube Music, YouTube Main, YouTube app for TV & Console Devices as well as assistant and casting.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music has made official its MusixMatch static lyrics partnership to increase lyrics coverage. The team notes a “positive impact on lyrics consumption rates since launching,” and that this will serve as the basis for “even more Lyric features in the future.” Live/scrolling lyrics would be a great addition to match Apple Music, while a sharing feature could be nice.

Google says it has “optimized [its] Song radio recommendations” to include more artists. In the future, these recommendations will factor repetition and relevance, with Mixes benefiting from this work. Other highlights include:

“From your library” shelf on artist pages

“When creating a playlist, you’ll now see track suggestions on playlists of all sizes. Previously, we would only show suggestions for playlists which had fewer numbers of songs added (< 20 tracks on mobile & < 100 tracks on web).”

“You’ll notice that when you play a song from search, we’ll now play that song followed by Autoplay recommendations, rather than launching a radio station. We’ve made these changes to make it easier for listers to turn off endless music, and to make “Play Next” work more reliably.”

Existing feature launches that we already covered include:

