The Narwal Freo might be the smartest robot vacuum around

The robot mop and vacuum market is a competitive one, filled with what seems to be the same old products over and over again. Here to change that, the Narwal Freo is an intelligent robot vacuum and mop combo that’s packed to the pads with features.

Narwal is a relatively new company. Its first robot vacuum/mop launching in mid-2021. The very first vacuum from the company was the Narwal T10, which has some impressive and competitive features. The T10 was one of the best options when it came to robot mops, simply because the mop design was so much more robust than what was on the market.

To build on that design, Narwal is introducing the Freo, another robot vacuum and mop combo that takes things to a whole new level. The Narwal Freo has greater suction power than the T10, coming in at 3000 pa – over 1000 pa more than the T10. In addition, the Narwal Freo can set out to mop and vacuum in the same run without the need to change accessories prior to starting.

The smartest cleaning around

With five different cleaning modes, the Freo seemingly fits into any home with ease. First off, you can either vacuum or mop in one session, or you can have the Freo do both at the same time. What sets the Freo apart is the fourth mode, which allows the robot to vacuum first and then come back around to the starting point and mop. That mode ensures that there’s no residual dust getting wet and becoming even harder to clean up.

The last mode is even more of a game-changer, fittingly named “Freo mode.” Freo mode allows the robot some creative control in cleaning the floors. This mode will prioritize clean floors, making multiple passes until it’s truly been cleaned until there is no more dirt detected by its DirtSense technology. On top of that, the Narwal Freo has a feature called Smart Swing, which allows the robot to swing around and brush your floor’s edges with the rear mop pads.

With Freo mode, the vacuum will also adjust the pressure and humidity of the mop on wooden and tile floors, so long as you set it in the app. This ensures that your wood floors don’t swell and damage over time, which is pretty neat.

Built to clean

Physically, the Narwal Freo is kitted out with all the sensors and accessories of a high-end robot vacuum and mop. The bottom houses several cliff sensors and a carpet sensor. There is also a wall-following sensor on the side. Additionally, there is a middle roller brush and two side brushes. The side brushes will automatically stop spinning and closing in when in contact with clean floor to minimize dirt travel.

What really makes this robot vacuum/mop a great option is the dual triangular mop pads toward the rear of the robot. The pads are capable of 180 rpm and are pressurized for a deeper clean and will lift when the robot is vacuuming so they don’t drag across the floor.

The top of the robot houses a LiDAR scanner to map out your entire house, as well as an infrared sensor for obstacles right in front.

Clean more efficiently w/ 5 cleaning modes

The Narwal Freo would be a genuinely good robot vacuum/mop on its own, no questions asked. Even better still, the base takes care of washing the mop pads after it’s traveled a certain distance. After that, those mop pads are dried by dual 40-degree celsius hot wind, to thoroughly kill any bacteria.

A neat key feature of the Freo is the touch-screen display on top of the base, which allows you to easily and quickly adjust settings. This is great for those who want to change a setting on a dime from the base itself, rather than digging through an app on their phone.

Overall, the Narwal Freo is a fantastic robot vacuum and mop option for just about anyone. With the self-cleaning mop pads, and a smart mode than detects dirt and changes the gameplan on the spot, the Freo is likely the go-to robot mop and vacuum of the year.

From now until October 23, you can pre-order the Narwal Freo from the company’s website for $200 off. That brings it down to $1099.

