Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro all-time lows, Google Nest Halloween sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live with new all-time lows emerging on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro styles at $50 off. That’s alongside a Google Nest Halloween sale starting from $20 as well as one of the first cash discounts on the new OnePlus 10T at $550. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro hit new all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro models on sale for one of the very first times with $50 off a variety of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way, the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm at $260 is now down from its usual $310 price point. Those $50 in savings deliver only the second actual cash discount to date and a new all-time low. The 40mm style is also on sale at $230, down from $280 and marking a new all-time low at $50 off too.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Google Halloween sale goes live with 50% off

Halloween is right around the corner, and now the Google Nest discounts are arriving to mark down a collection of Assistant-enabled speakers, cameras, and accessories. Several retailers are getting in on the action and offering free shipping on just about everything offered up by B&H and Best Buy. Leading the way is the latest Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $50. Down from $100, you’re looking at the second-best price to date of 50% off. It comes within $4 of the all-time low from a limited-time sale at the end of summer and is $5 under our previous mention.

Regardless, this is the first discount in well over a month. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the latest Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

OnePlus 10T delivers Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 performance

The new OnePlus 10T is now finally shipping, and today Amazon is rolling out a chance to save on the handset for one of the first times. Right now, the unlocked OnePlus 10T 128GB version is now down to $550 from its usual $650 price tag. This $100 price cut is the first cash offer we’ve seen on the entry-level capacity and delivers a new all-time low in the process.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

