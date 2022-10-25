Here’s what Vivo and iQOO smartphones are getting Android 13 updates and when

Android 13 is finally expanding to more devices after launching on Pixel phones earlier this year, and now Vivo and iQOO are offering an update on when their users can expect the upgrade to arrive.
Funtouch OS is the skin that Vivo and India-focused spinoff IQOO use on top of the core Android experience on their smartphones. This week, the brands offered a look at the roadmap for when to expect Android 13 to land on various Vivo and iQOO devices.
Technically, both of these brands have already started their rollouts of Android 13. The Vivo X80 Pro picked up Android 13 in September while the iQOO 9 series also picked up the same update during the month of September.
What’s next? Here’s the full breakdown.
Vivo and iQOO Android 13 update schedule
Notably, this exact timeline is only specified for India and may vary by region. Vivo is aiming for midmonth updates, while iQOO seems to be targeting the end of the month.
September 2022
- Vivo X80 Pro
- iQOO 9
- iQOO 9 Pro
October 2022
- iQOO 9T
- iQOO 9 SE
- iQOO Neo 6
November 2022
- Vivo X80
- Vivo X70 Pro+
- Vivo X70 Pro
- Vivo V25 Pro
- Vivo V25
- Vivo V23 Pro
- Vivo V23 5G
- Vivo V23e 5G
- Vivo T1 Pro 5G
- Vivo T1 5G
- Vivo T1
- Vivo Y75 5G
- Vivo Y35
- Vivo Y22
- Vivo Y22s
- iQOO Z6 Pro
- iQOO Z6
- iQOO Z6 5G
December 2022
- Vivo X60 Pro
- Vivo X60+
- Vivo X60
- iQOO Z5
- iQOO 7 Legend
- iQOO 7
- iQOO Z3 5G
January 2023
- Vivo V21 5G
- Vivo V21e
- Vivo V20 Pro
- Vivo V20
- Vivo V20 2021
- Vivo Y75
- Vivo Y73
- Vivo Y72 5G
- Vivo Y53s
- Vivo Y21s
- Vivo Y33s
- Vivo Y20G
- Vivo Y21T
- Vivo Y33T
- Vivo T1x
- Vivo Y51A
- Vivo Y31
- Vivo Y20T
- iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
