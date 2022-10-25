Here’s what Vivo and iQOO smartphones are getting Android 13 updates and when

Android 13 is finally expanding to more devices after launching on Pixel phones earlier this year, and now Vivo and iQOO are offering an update on when their users can expect the upgrade to arrive.

Funtouch OS is the skin that Vivo and India-focused spinoff IQOO use on top of the core Android experience on their smartphones. This week, the brands offered a look at the roadmap for when to expect Android 13 to land on various Vivo and iQOO devices.

Related: Android 13 hands-on: Here’s EVERY user-facing feature, function, and tweak [Video]

Technically, both of these brands have already started their rollouts of Android 13. The Vivo X80 Pro picked up Android 13 in September while the iQOO 9 series also picked up the same update during the month of September.

What’s next? Here’s the full breakdown.

Notably, this exact timeline is only specified for India and may vary by region. Vivo is aiming for midmonth updates, while iQOO seems to be targeting the end of the month.

September 2022

Vivo X80 Pro

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 Pro

October 2022

iQOO 9T

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO Neo 6

November 2022

Vivo X80

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo T1

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo Y35

Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22s

iQOO Z6 Pro

iQOO Z6

iQOO Z6 5G

December 2022

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60+

Vivo X60

iQOO Z5

iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO 7

iQOO Z3 5G

January 2023

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21e

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20

Vivo V20 2021

Vivo Y75

Vivo Y73

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y21s

Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y20G

Vivo Y21T

Vivo Y33T

Vivo T1x

Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y31

Vivo Y20T

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: