Google giving some Nest Wifi owners a 30% Nest Wifi Pro discount

The Nest Wifi Pro officially launches today, and Google is giving some Nest Wifi owners a 30% discount to encourage upgrades.

If you received a “Meet the new Nest Wifi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E” email from “Google Wifi” this morning, scroll down below the main image. There should be a “Save 30% when you upgrade from Nest Wifi to Nest Wifi Pro” promotion:

Activate your offer below to get next-level Wi-Fi performance for less. Not compatible with previous generations of Nest or Google Wifi devices.

This takes you to a custom Google Store product config page for the “special promotion” that says the “30% discount will be applied at check out.” You must be signed in to the Google Store with the Google Account that received the email for this to work.

You can only make one Nest Wifi Pro order with this discount, but it can be a single unit, two-pack, or three-pack, and there’s the ability to select colors.

$199.99 – $60 = $139.99 $299.99 – $90 = $209.99 $399.99 – $120 = $279.99

This “offer ends on January 25, 2023 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Limit one redemption per customer.” It’s a rather generous discount, but take into account how you cannot have old Nest or Google Wifi units extend a Nest Pro Wifi network because of the movie to Wi-Fi 6E.

In terms of availability, this offer is only available for selected users that received the promo email. The discount only works for selected users and did not show up when another person on our staff tried to use the link at check out.

The Nest Wifi Pro is available at Amazon (overnight shipping), Best Buy (same-day pickup), and other retailers starting today.

