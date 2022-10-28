ChromeOS 107 rolling out: ‘Save desk for later’ & long-pressing physical keys for accents

Abner Li

- Oct. 28th 2022 6:30 pm PT

After several months of quiet releases, ChromeOS 107 is rolling out with a handful of new features starting today.

ChromeOS 107 introduces two improvements to Desks. The first lets you quickly “Save desk for later” from the Overview screen with that button appearing above the left-most window. Upon clicking, you’re taken to a new “Saved for later” screen that can be accessed to the right of “New desk.”

You can assign it a name, check the creation date, and see a row of open favicons. Tapping will immediately launch and restore the desk.

Meanwhile, hovering over open desks in the top strip reveals a close button for that desk and its windows. You’ll briefly get an “Undo” prompt at the bottom of your screen to reverse course, while Google is also testing a desk merging capability.

ChromeOS 107
ChromeOS 107
ChromeOS 107

The “Recent” view available in the Files app has been redesigned with a new “Documents” filter, while the list below is now organized by time period rather than just being a continuous list.

On virtual keyboards, you can just long-press to access accented letters. ChromeOS 107 now lets you hold down on physical keys to do the same. If it’s not live, you can manually enable it:

chrome://flags/#enable-cros-diacritics-on-physical-keyboard-longpress

