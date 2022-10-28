Ringke now offers black and brown leather Pixel Watch bands for less than Google’s

The third-party Pixel Watch band market is still sparse, making any new band bound to get some attention. Now, it looks like Ringke has a leather band to offer for the Pixel Watch, coming in at just a few dollars under Google’s official options.

For the Pixel Watch, Google decided to use a proprietary band connection. While neat and definitely secure, it does pose some problems. Mainly, it makes it difficult for manufacturers to adopt the design and create their own options.

Last week, Ringke released its Metal One Band for the Pixel Watch, which sold out almost immediately. The new metal band undercut Google’s design for half the price, leaving Pixel Watch owners with a sleek option at $99.99.

Now, Ringke has a new contender to through into the ring, with its new Leather One Classic Band for the Pixel Watch. The Leather One is made out of natural Italian leather, complete with all the defining qualities of a good leather band. Along each side is a clean stitch, that adds to the classic look. The band itself is sort of tapered in at the tongue, giving it a very formal and timeless look.

What makes Ringke’s option unique is the offering of a brown variant alongside black, complete with white thread stitches. This design is genuinely beautiful – the ending has a very nice silver-finished Pixel Watch connection.

Google’s Italian leather band comes in Ivy and Obsidian for $79.99, only $10 more than what Ringke has to offer. In this case, it may not be a matter of price more than the design itself, as Ringke’s option is elegant in a different way.

When the Metal One Band was released, it sold out in a very short time. Only time will tell if the same goes for Ringke’s Leather One Classic Band.

