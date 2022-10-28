Deals: Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $200, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook $299, more

All of this weekend’s best deals are now going live with a rare chance to save on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $200. That’s alongside a discount on Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, which arrives with a detachable keyboard at $299. Then go check out SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards that are on sale from $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $200 in all three styles

Amazon now offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $200 in all three styles. Down from the usual $230 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings while scoring you one of the first overall price cuts. This is the first time that all of the colors have gone on sale and lets you pocket $30 in savings while scoring the best price in months.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit the scene last month and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience in our hands-on review as well.

Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook with detachable keyboard hits $299

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $299. Normally fetching $379, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $80 in savings. This is still one of the first discounts to date, too.

Having launched earlier this year, the new IdeaPad Duet 3 delivers a Chrome OS experience that comes powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. Packed into the form factor is an 11-inch touchscreen that enables the 2-in-1 functionality with a detachable keyboard for using as a laptop or tablet. From there you can take advantage of its 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, as well as up to 10 hours of battery life for all-day usage. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage as well.

SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards on sale from $15

Amazon is now offering some of the first price cuts on SanDisk’s recently-refreshed Extreme microSD cards headlined by the 128GB capacity model at $20. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 23% off. This undercuts our previous mention by $2 as well.

Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more.

