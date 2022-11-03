Hands-on: T-Mobile’s new suitcase packs a wireless charging pocket behind its vibrant looks

T-Mobile probably isn’t the first name you think of with a suitcase, but the carrier is today debuting the “Un-Carrier On,” the first suitcase with built-in wireless charging and a vibrant magenta look that ought to prove tough to misplace.

To “help people explore the world,” the T-Mobile “Un-Carrier On” suitcase is a collaboration with Samsara, a premium luggage brand. The limited edition suitcase is a carry-on size that’s designed to enhance your travel experience by also enhancing how you use your phone with it. It’s a clear marketing play going into the holidays, but it actually seems to be a solid offer for those looking for a new carry-on bag.

“Un-Carrier On” is a hardshell design plastered in T-Mobile’s usual vibrant magenta colorway. It’s a suitcase you’d be hard-pressed to manage losing at the airport, and one that you’d find quickly at bag pickup if you decide to (or are forced to) check it. The size allows it to fit in carry-on compartments, but the tough exterior should hold up just fine if you decide to or are forced to check it. Inside, the suitcase has a tough, T-Mobile-branded liner and also includes an eight-bag packing set to help separate your various items.

I’ve been able to spend some brief time testing out the suitcase, and I’m honestly super impressed with how it feels. It’s certainly vibrant for my tastes, but as someone who’s far from a luggage connoisseur, I came away happy with the overall quality. The wheels are remarkably smooth on the ground and the locks feel quite sturdy.

What really makes this suitcase stand out to me, besides the color, are its smart features. T-Mobile touts the flat surface on the top of the suitcase as a great way to work on a laptop or prop up a tablet if there are no tables around; there’s also a dedicated pocket to hold an Apple AirTag, and there’s also a battery bank included with purchase that has USB-C output for charging your phone over a wire, as well as Qi output that goes through the suitcase to a pocket underneath the telescoping handle.

The addition of wireless charging is one of the biggest things that really intrigued me because, frankly, it’s a really clever addition! The easy-access pocket seems super convenient for dropping off your phone while you wait in line through security or make your way to your gate.

Unfortunately, it’s a pretty tight pocket.

My Pixel 7 Pro couldn’t fit in the pocket with a case on, and was a bit too loose when naked which made wireless charging a bit unreliable. My Galaxy Z Fold 4 couldn’t fit at all while in a case. Your results will probably vary, but this one seems very much aimed at iPhone users in particular, as Apple’s latest tend to be a couple millimeters thinner than Google’s and Samsung’s.

The other clearly Apple-focused element here is with the AirTag pocket. The pocket is an exact fit to an AirTag. Great if you are in Apple’s ecosystem, but it’s a shame you can’t slip Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag or even a Chipolo One Spot (which also works with Apple’s network) into this pocket.

Despite those two minor hiccups, I’m actually quite surprised at the quality and utility T-Mobile and Samsara squeezed into this suitcase. Somehow, it’s actually a super compelling offer on the whole even though it really does feel like a joke – after all, T-Mobile is no stranger to that kind of marketing tactic.

The T-Mobile “Un-Carrier On” suitcase is available for order starting today and will ship later this month. It’s available as a limited edition release and only available “while supplies last.” The suitcase, with the included battery bank, will cost $325 – that’s actually a bit cheaper than Samsara’s regular suitcases, too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: