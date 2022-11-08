Google’s ‘Tensor G3’ chip reportedly still Samsung-made with same modem as Pixel 7

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 8th 2022 2:02 pm PT

google tensor
0 Comments

While Pixel 7 and its Tensor G2 chip has only been available for a month, rumors are already coming out regarding the next generation. According to a new report, “Tensor G3” will stick with the same modem as the Pixel 7 series and pull from Samsung’s latest chip developments.

WinFuture reports that Google’s next-generation smartphones will be using a chipset that carries the codename “Zuma.”

Unsurprisingly, the chip appears to be an offshoot of the Exynos 2300, meaning that Google’s next chip, which will presumably be called “Tensor G3,” will again be made by Samsung. Specifics aren’t know regarding Google’s changes with the next generation of Tensor, but Samsung has reportedly still been actively working on the Exynos 2300 despite apparent plans to ditch the chipset in its flagship Galaxy S23 series, which instead will rely on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

The same “Zuma” codename was previously reported by GalaxyClub and Kuba Wojciechowski, the latter claiming the chip may be fabricated on Samsung’s 3nm process. Tensor G2 is built on a 5nm process.

Another interesting tidbit from this report about “Tensor G3” is the modem, which will apparently be left unchanged from Tensor G2. Google was found to be behind the curve quite dramatically with the modem on its original Tensor chip in the Pixel 6, but modem performance on the Pixel 7 has been received far better.

The report also mentions two Google devices carrying the codenames “Shiba” and “Husky.” Both devices are mentioned with 12GB of RAM with a 2268×1080 display on “Shiba” and 2822×1344 on “Husky.” These specs should probably be taken with a grain of salt. The resolutions listed are not in line with any of Google’s prior devices and would actually be a downgrade if “Husky” were to be a Pro-tier device.

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Tensor

Google Tensor

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!