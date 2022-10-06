Google Tensor G2 is ‘60% faster,’ more secure, and more power efficient

The latest Google Tensor G2 chip, powering the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, is said to be 60% faster and more power efficient than last year’s Pixels.
One of the aspects of the original Tensor chip that was not well received was the battery life, with Pixel 6 Pro owners typically getting just about a day of use on a charge. To improve that experience, Google has put its focus into making the second-generation use less power. Compared to last year’s Pixels, the Tensor G2 is said to be 20% more efficient, resulting in extended battery life.
Of course, the Tensor line’s core is machine learning and artificial intelligence, both for the exceptional Pixel photography and unique features. To that end, Google says the Tensor G2 is “60% faster” for machine learning use, thanks to an updated TPU (Tensor Processing Unit).
The improved processing and machine learning capabilities allow the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to introduce camera options like Cinematic Blur, ML autofocus, and 10-bit HDR video, along with an exclusive “Face Unblur” feature for Google Photos.
Another core aspect of the Tensor G2 chip is the inclusion of Titan M2 security, certified by Common Criteria. With multiple layers of security, including “Protected Computing” for sensitive personal information, the Pixel 7 series will be secure and private.
