Samsung brings Android 13 to Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy S21 in the United States

Samsung is blasting through its Android 13 update, now bringing the update to more devices in the United States as well as abroad.

As of today, November 15, Samsung is rolling out Android 13 to the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S21 series in the United States. This comes just a few days after the update first launched in portions of Europe on those devices.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy S21, S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are seeing their Android 13 update available on AT&T and T-Mobile variants of each device. There’s currently no sign of the update on Verizon or unlocked models sold in the US, but it should be right around the corner. The US firmware version ends in DVK3. Other international regions seeing the Galaxy S21 Android 13 update include India, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

On top of that, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are also seeing the update stateside, with an update carrying the firmware version GVK1 bringing Android 13 to unlocked devices sold in the United States.

But beyond region expansions, Samsung is also expanding Android 13 to more devices. The Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M32 5G are seeing updates in Europe and India, respectively.

